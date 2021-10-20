Bofors Guns Deployed Along LAC At Arunachal Pradesh As Indian Army Ups Ante

The Indian Army has placed multiple upgraded L70 anti-aircraft guns in the high mountains along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh along with the already placed M-777 howitzers and Swedish Bofors guns, army officials said on Wednesday. As the tensions have escalated in the eastern Ladakh region, the Indian Army has decided to boost its position in the region bordering China and have procured all-terrain vehicles, precision-guided ammunition, high-tech surveillance equipment, radars and weapons. A senior official said while requesting anonymity, "The addition of upgraded L70 air defence guns to the existing Bofors guns and recently inducted M-777 howitzers significantly enhanced the Indian Army's overall operational capability.”

The newly added anti-aircraft guns have a range of 3.5 km in the treacherous region and are included in the series of measures that the Army has decided to implement to improve its defence along the LAC in the eastern sector following the 17-month standoff in eastern Ladakh. The Indian Army positioned a significant number of M-777 howitzer guns three years ago. The army is not just adding new weapons to the army arsenal, but also the Army units have been under physical training and military drills on a daily basis to deal with the extreme physical conditions. The 'integrated defended locality' is a specialised unit comprising various arms of the Army including infantry, air defence, and artillery.

Capt Sarya Abbasi of the Army Air Defence said, "The guns can bring down all unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned combat aerial vehicles, attack helicopters and modern aircraft. The gun has enhanced target acquisition and automatic target tracking capability under all weather conditions with high-resolution electro-optical sensors comprising a daylight television camera, a thermal imaging camera and a laser range finder.” She added, “The gun is also equipped with a Muzzle Velocity Radar for enhancing the accuracy of fire. The gun has the ability to be integrated with tactical and fire control radars which give it more flexibility in its deployment." She said that the legacy gun had been transformed into an air defence weapon.

Initially, the L70 guns were produced by the Swedish defence firm Bofors AB in the 1950s. However, later India began the procurement and possessed over 1,000 units in the 1960s. They were upgraded by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Officials said enhancing combat capability is a continuous process and it will go in sync with operational requirements and the overall security situation.

Current situation with the Chinese army

The tensions with the Chinese military escalated after a clash in Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020. After multiple rounds of military and diplomatic talks, the two nations decided to complete the disengagement process in the Gogra area in August and in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in February. After the 13th round of talks, the Indian Army said that the "constructive suggestions" made by India were not agreed by the Chinese and neither did they come up with any "forward-looking" proposals.

(with PTI inputs)