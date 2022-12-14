Bogtui Violence: Bengal CID To Probe Suicide Of Main Accused; CBI To Move Calcutta HC

West Bengal CID has been ordered to probe the death of Lalan Sheikh, the prime accused in the Bogtui violence case. Sheikh reportedly died by suicide in CBI custody on December 12. Orders for a CID probe came on Wednesday, December 14. The development comes over eight months after the Bogtui massacre in which eight people burned to death in West Bengal's Birbhum district. The massacre had followed the murder of a local Trinamool Congress leader.

Meanwhile, the CBI is planning to move the Calcutta HC challenging the claim of Reshma Bibi, wife of Lalan Sheikh naming a particular CBI officer in the FIR for his involvement in the death of her husband. As per the CBI, the said officer is not connected with the case.

The West Bengal CID will take over the probe while the CBI is conducting parallel investigations into multiple cases in Birbhum, including the case pertaining to the killing of the TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

#BREAKING | Bengal CID to probe into death of Bogtui violence accused, Lalan Sheikh in CBI custody. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/Yad4EI7qaZ — Republic (@republic) December 14, 2022

Bengal CID to investigate suicide

Lalan Sheikh, while in the CBI custody, was found hanging on Monday (December 12) in the washroom of the central agency’s camp office in the Birbhum district set up as a guesthouse. A CBI official said Sheikh died by suicide.

Following the incident, Lalan Sheikh’s wife Reshma Bibi on Tuesday (December 13) filed a complaint at Rampurhat police station alleging that CBI officials ‘murdered’ her husband. CBI rejected the allegation as baseless.

CBI may approach Calcutta HC

As per the FIR filed by Sheikh’s wife, she has mentioned the name of a CBI officer as responsible for Sheikh’s death, Sushanto Bhattacharya, who is not even connected with this entire investigation, CBI said.

Sources say the central investigation agency is planning to move the Calcutta HC challenging why the name of an officer not connected with the probe is being dragged into the case.

IMAGE: Republic World