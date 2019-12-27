The Debate
The Debate
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan's Fans Celebrate His Birthday

General News

The actors' fan gathered outside the house to get a glimpse of the superstar and wish him a happy birthday

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has a massive and loyal fan following. Salman turned 54 today on December 27, 2019. On this special occasion, his admirers left no stone unturned to show their love as they came out to wish him. 

The actors' fan gathered outside his house to get a glimpse of the superstar and wish him a happy birthday. First, Salman cut his birthday cake with the paparazzi present there. His Dabangg 3 co-stars, Sonakshi Sinha and Kiccha Sudeep were also present with him. Salman's bodyguard, Shera was seen holding the cake.

Published:
COMMENT
