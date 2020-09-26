Bollywood Drug Probe: NCB To File Status Report In 3 Days; Will Send To DG Rakesh Asthana

NCB sources have informed Republic Media Network that the investigative reports of the agency's probe into the drug angle in Bollywood will be sent to the agency's Director-General Rakesh Asthana within 3 days. This statement from the Narcotics Control Bureau comes after its meeting with A-lister actors from Bollywood including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan at its offices in Mumbai on Saturday.

With its probe into the film industry drug network moving at an unprecedented speed, the NCB has seemingly found some concrete evidence as it is ready to report to the agency's top official. The Mumbai Zonal office will submit their reports separate from that of the Special Investigation Team at its Delhi office, sources informed. Sources also added that the statements recorded by the Mumbai team are likely to be reviewed within the next three days and a comprehensive report will be sent to NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana.

According to the statement issued by NCB official Mutha Ashok Jain on Saturday evening, more than 18 arrests have been made in the case so far with the latest one of Dharma Productions-associated, executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad. The NCB has conducted intense investigations into the film industry's drug links that were exposed during their probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Many celebrated names from the film industry as well as the television industry have come to the fore while key players in the entire drug nexus from been summoned and quizzed by the NCB.

Drugs seized from Kshitij's residence

Kshitij Ravi Prasad was picked up from his Versova residence on Friday after the agency conducted raids there. Marijuana has been seized from Kshitij’s place during searches. Kshitij had only hours earlier landed in Mumbai from Delhi where he was on Thursday when summons were issued to him. His house was raided by the agency officials on Thursday as well. Alleged peddler Ankush Arneja had confessed to the agency, many times, that Kshitij procured drugs from him.

