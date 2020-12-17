Karan Johar Summoned By Narcotics Control Bureau In Bollywood Drugs Case

In a massive development in the Bollywood drugs nexus case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Bollywood filmmaker and producer Karan Johar in connection with the 2019 party video that had come under severe scrutiny. Karan Johar has to respond to the notice by December 18.

As per sources, the notice has been sent to check the veracity of the 2019 party video which was under circulation. The video had come under scrutiny after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a complaint with the NCB alleging consumption of drugs at his party.

Read: Goa Govt Seeks Apology From Karan Johar's Production House For 'littering'

Read: Madhur Bhandarkar Files Complaint Against Karan Johar For Misusing Title 'Bollywood Wives'

It had been reported in October that a meeting was called over the same where the NCB team led by NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra and DDG Mutha Ashok Jain discussed this with NCB DG Rakesh Asthana to decide the next course of action.

It is also being reported that the director may not have to appear at the NCB office in person but he will likely be to asked to tender an explanation over the video.

His summons comes after repeated interrogations of top Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, and the latest being Arjun Rampal.

The now-deleted video from 2019 features Karan Johar recording the guests at his party one by one, Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Rohit Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji, Pooja Shetty Deora, among others.

Read: Sirsa Unsparing As NCB Authenticates Karan Johar's 2019 Party Video; Assures Of 'action'

Read: NCB To Re-examine 'white Pattern' In Karan Johar's Video; Plaint Mandates Stars' Summoning