Bolstering Defence Along LoC: J&K Police Holds Special Drive For Tackling Drone Challenges

Amid rising drone threats along the borders, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday held a special drive for its officers to make them aware of the latest challenges and to educate the investigating officers to address the issue of drones. The special drive for the officials was conducted in the border district of Poonch by Deputy Inspector General Rajouri-Poonch Range Mohd Haseeb Mughal, IPS.

Jammu region has seen multiple incidents of drone-dropping incidents in all five border districts - Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, and Rajouri. Even the weapons, that were used to carry out attacks in the Poonch and Rajouri districts which claimed the lives of 17 including 10 Army men, were sent via drone.

During the special drive, DIG RP Range delivered an in-depth presentation on various aspects of drones. “The session covered a wide range of topics, including an introduction to Drones, different types of Drones, their uses, and the technology behind them. The officers were also enlightened about the working and functioning of Drones, gaining valuable insights into this emerging technology. The presentation aimed to equip the officers with a comprehensive understanding of Drones and their implications in various scenarios,” a J&K Police spokesperson said.(

(DIG Rajouri- Poonch Range Mohd Haseeb Mughal, IPS holding conducting special briefing on drone challenges in border districts)

With a special focus on the threat-prone areas, the officials from Police and CRPF were made aware of the locations of border areas that are the target of the enemies. The pictures and videos-documentaries about the drone threats were displayed during the presentation. The special drive was attended by senior officials of the Jammu & Kashmir Police and CRPF along with officials from intelligence agencies.

The officers were provided with practical demonstrations on the proper handling of Drones as evidence and they were instructed on the necessary precautions to take when dealing with Drones in contingency situations. The drive also highlighted the essential steps to follow for the identification, preservation, and collection of forensic evidence related to Drones. It also focused on discussing various mitigation measures available to address the challenges posed by Drones. These measures were aimed at equipping the officers with effective strategies to counter the potential threats and challenges they might encounter in the field during drone-related investigations.

The DIG also emphasised the critical importance of expanding the scope of border issues concerning drone dropping and associated crimes and highlighted the necessity for police officers to continually upgrade their knowledge and practical skills to effectively investigate such incidents.