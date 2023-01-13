Bomb Blast Inside A House In Kannur Leaves 1 Injured; Probe On As Another Blast Suspected

An explosion occurred at a house in Kerala’s Kannur district, in which one person was seriously injured. He is undergoing treatment at Kannur Government Medical College Hospital. The police expressed the possibility of one more bomb at the location.

The blast took place at the Thalassery Lotus Talkies area, which comes in the Thalassery Police Station in Kannur District.

‘Possibility of more than one bomb’: Police

The injured identified as Jithin Nadammal was first admitted to a hospital in Thalassery in Kannur. But as the condition of the injured was serious, he was later shifted to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.

Ajith Kumar, Kannur Commissioner, said that there is a possibility of more than one bomb and it will be clarified soon.

Image: Republic