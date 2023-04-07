Bomb Hurled At BJP Leader's Son In UP's Prayagraj, Attack Caught On Tape

In a vindictive confrontation, BJP leader Vijay Laxmi Chandel's son was attacked in the Housing Development Colony of Jhusi area of Prayagraj, when six miscreants on bikes hurled bombs at his car.

Reportedly, Vijay Laxmi, her son Vidhan, and his friends were sitting in a Tata Safari when six miscreants on two bikes hurled bombs at the SUV. The incident was captured on CCTV, where the assailants were seen hurling the bomb at the car.

According to sources, the 20-year-old son of the village head in Thanapur gram sabha, Vidhan Singh, had gone to his aunt's house at around 8 p.m. on Thursday. While there, six youths riding two bikes bombed the Safari car. The son of a constable, Shiv Bachan Yadav, posted in Kaushambi, is also among the accused.

It is alleged that Vidhan had a dispute with Shivam Yadav, the son of the constable, a few days ago. The feud was initially resolved when the constable and his son went to the BJP leader's house to apologise. Despite this, the car was bombed with the intention of killing Vidhan.

An FIR has been lodged, and further investigation is underway. A forensics team reached the scene of the crime, and attempts are being made to capture the assailants.