Bomb Scare At Ambanis' Antilia: Gelatin Sticks Traced To Nagpur; Stolen SUV Seen On CCTV

Around 20 gelatin sticks and a stack of number plates have been found in the suspicious vehicle that triggered alarm outside Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence in South Mumbai on Thursday evening. The recovery of the green-colored Scorpio SUV abandoned near Antilia led to a security scare and a massive mobilisation by the Mumbai Police to trace the culprits.

Gelatin sticks are generally used as explosives in quarries, but have been used for terror attacks in the past. Apart from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad is investigating the matter. At least seven people including witnesses have been questioned by the police so far.

At the time of publishing, the Ambanis' security has been increased with the deployment of around 58 CRPF commandos. As per sources, the car in question was parked at the corner near Antilia at around 12:57 am on Thursday and had been spotted at the nearby Haji Ali about half an hour before that. It had apparently stopped at Haji Ali for 10 mins. The Police is examining the CCTV cameras on the route.

Sources have also confirmed that the SUV was found to have allegedly been stolen from outside Maharashtra whereas the Gelatin sticks were procured from a Nagpur-based company. CCTV footage has revealed that when the driver got down from the car he was wearing a hoodie that concealed his identity. A note bearing a threat against the Ambani family has also purportedly been found

Mumbai Police forms 10 teams to probe bomb threat to Ambanis' Antilia

The Mumbai Crime Branch has divided the tasks among 10 teams. One team will scan all CCTV cameras in the locality, while another will scan the cameras at the traffic headquarters. A separate team is checking the CCTVs at the Mumbai Police HQ in the Crawford market. The fourth team is scanning the details of suspicious people living in the nearby locality, while another is coordinating with the forensic team to get an initial clue about the suspect.

The Police have also assigned the task of collecting the details of an 'Indian Mujahideen' member, who had threatened the Ambani family in 2013 by dropping a letter in their Marine Drive office. The other two teams are visiting different locations based on the details collected so far. sources said.

The Police is also investigating the footage from the nearby BMC parking where a suspicious Mercedes car had entered the night before. The in-charge of the parking is being questioned.

READ | Mumbai: Abandoned Car With Explosives Found Near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia Residence

READ | Mumbai Indians Owners To Expand IMG-Reliance Brand Worldwide In Sports & Lifestyle Sector

Gelatin laden car parked outside Ambani's residence

Strangely, the registration number of the vehicle matched that of a Range Rover in the Ambanis' security convoy. A call had been made to the Mumbai Police control at around 3 pm on Thursday with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team reaching the spot immediately.

READ | Netflix CEO Lauds Reliance Jio's Efforts For Dramatic Fall In Data Price In India

Maharashtra Home Minister issues statement

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating and there should be some clarity soon. Analysts from the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory have collected samples from the SUV.

A suspicious vehicle was found on Carmichael Rd this evening under limits of Gamdevi Pstn. BDDS & other Police teams reached the spot immediately, examined & found some explosive material Gelatin inside. It’s not an assembled explosive device. Further investigation is going on. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 25, 2021

READ | 'Adversity Made Us Stronger': Nita Ambani At Dhirubhai Ambani School's Virtual Graduation