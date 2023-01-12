Bomb Scare At Delhi Airport, Pune-bound Spicejet Flight Being Checked

In a breaking development, a call claiming a bomb in a Pune-bound Spicejet flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport was received before the takeoff. The CISF and Delhi police are on alert.

Security agencies are carrying out intensive searches onboard the Delhi-Pune flight and at the Airport. According to police, nothing suspicious has been found yet. However, security drills are being followed as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

#BREAKING | A call regarding a bomb in Pune-bound Spicejet flight from Delhi was received before the takeoff. CISF & Delhi Police are on alert. Flight being checked at Delhi Airport: Delhi Police - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/0SFL6bk9dF — Republic (@republic) January 12, 2023

"Security agencies have received a Call regarding Bomb Scare in flight No SG 8938. The flight was en route from Delhi to Pune. So far, nothing suspicious has been found but a security drill will be followed as per SOP," Police said.

On Monday, Azur Air's international flight from Moscow to Goa made an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport in Gujarat following a bomb threat.

However, after thorough checking nothing suspicious was found and the flight took off for Dabolim airport the next day with all passengers and crew members.

"All's well that ends well! Azur Air 4501 resumed its journey from Air Force station Jamnagar where it had been diverted to last night after security protocols were activated due to a bomb threat," the Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted.