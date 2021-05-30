Bomb Scare In Mumbai Mantralaya After Threat Call; Security Tightened, Probe On

Update: An offence has been registered against a person who made a hoax call about a bomb at Mantralaya, at Marine Drive Police Station u/s 182, 505(1)(b), 506 IPC. Further investigation is being done.

Update: In the latest development at 06:00 PM, the Mumbai Police PRO informed that the search operation has been completed and no mysterious object has been found.

In a shocking incident, around 12:40 pm on Sunday, the Disaster Management Control Room received a threat call from an unknown caller, informing of a bomb planted in the Maharashtra Mantralaya building, situated in the Churchgate area of Mumbai. Security has been beefed up in the area and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams are presently conducting checks in the building.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad doing checking at Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat after a call at control room saying bomb placed in. Prima facie, it seems to be a hoax call. Further inquiry is being conducted: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/ztv7sr0nID — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2021

Bomb scare in Mantralaya

The BBDS and police personnel, have carried out a thorough check of the entire premises and no objectionable substance has been found by them till now. The matter is being probed by police personnel of Marine Drive Police station, and it would be clearer after an investigation is conducted in the matter.

As per the preliminary probe, Sagar Kashinath Mandre, a resident of Nagpur, is said to be the person who made the call to the control room, giving information about the alleged bomb planted in the Mantralaya. It is pertinent to mention here that Mandre is the same person, who on February 12, 2020, warned of self-immolation to demand the arrest of the Revenue Secretary.

More information awaited.

(Pic Credit-PTI)