Last Updated:

Bomb Scare On Moscow-Delhi Flight: Passengers, Crew Deboarded Safely; Probe Underway

All the passengers and crew members onboard a flight from Russia’s Moscow to Delhi were deboarded safely after a bomb scare was received for the flight.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
Delhi

Image: AP


All the passengers and crew members onboard a flight from Russia’s Moscow to Delhi were deboarded safely after a bomb scare was reported. According to the Delhi police, a threat call regarding a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Delhi was received on Thursday night. After the flight landed at Indira Gandhi International airport, all the passengers and crew members on board the flight concerned were safely deboarded.

"A call about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Delhi was received last night. The flight landed in Delhi at around 3.20 am. All passengers and crew members were deboarded," Delhi police officials said, ANI reported. Following the deboarding of all the passengers and crew, the Delhi police launched an investigation. The flight is being checked by the Delhi police as the investigation is underway. "Flight is being checked and investigation is underway," the police said, ANI reported.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)

READ | Delhi bomb scare: Timeline of events as tensions prevail over renaming Mohammadpur
READ | Israel: Bomb scare triggers panic as US family brings unexploded shell to the airport
READ | Bihar: Hoax call prompts bomb scare at Patna Airport, Delhi-bound Indigo flight de-boarded
READ | Iran-China flight 'bomb scare' mystery grows; IAF gave it option to land: Read statement
READ | Antilia bomb scare case: Delhi HC dismisses plea by former Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze
First Published:
COMMENT