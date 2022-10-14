Bomb Scare On Moscow-Delhi Flight: Passengers, Crew Deboarded Safely; Probe Underway

All the passengers and crew members onboard a flight from Russia’s Moscow to Delhi were deboarded safely after a bomb scare was reported. According to the Delhi police, a threat call regarding a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Delhi was received on Thursday night. After the flight landed at Indira Gandhi International airport, all the passengers and crew members on board the flight concerned were safely deboarded.

#BREAKING | Bomb scare on Moscow-Delhi flight; all passengers and crew members deboarded. The flight is being checked and investigation is underway. Tune in - https://t.co/2rijHpLkWV pic.twitter.com/HFFE8M5YeE — Republic (@republic) October 14, 2022

"A call about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Delhi was received last night. The flight landed in Delhi at around 3.20 am. All passengers and crew members were deboarded," Delhi police officials said, ANI reported. Following the deboarding of all the passengers and crew, the Delhi police launched an investigation. The flight is being checked by the Delhi police as the investigation is underway. "Flight is being checked and investigation is underway," the police said, ANI reported.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)