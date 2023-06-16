Bomb Threat At Indore's Private Hospital Triggers Panic, Turns Out To Be Hoax

Panic prevailed in Indore's Medanta Hospital on Thursday (June 15) evening after they received a threat of a bomb blast. The threat call was received by the hospital's call centre in Gurugram. The caller warned of a bomb blast and denied to share a location of where it would be executed. Later, the chain of Medanta Hospitals across the country was put on high alert.

The management of the hospital's Indore branch, situated in the Vijay Nagar area, immediately informed the police about the bomb threat. The information was withheld from patients and their families to avoid a panic-like situation from breaking out.

A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and local police rushed to the location and carried out the searches for more than an hour.

According to Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar, the security personnel immediately responded to the complaint received from the Medanta Hospital but didn't find anything after searches. It was found that the call was a 'hoax.'

Notably, the caller speaking to the hospital's Gurugram call centre, warned that any of the branches of Medanta would be 'blown up.' The security agencies searched the chain of Medanta hospitals across India but the bomb threat turned out to be false.