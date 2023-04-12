Last Updated:

Bomb Threat At Patna Airport, Search Operations Underway At Vicinity

Search operations were initiated by a bomb squad team at Patna’s Jayprakash Narayan Airport after an unidentified caller made a bomb threat call on Wednesday.

Megha Rawat
patna airport

Bomb threat at Patna airport (Image: Twitter/@ANI)


The Jayprakash Narayan Airport in Bihar's airport on Wednesday, April 12, received a bomb threat from an unidentified caller that led to search operations on the airport premises. An unknown caller made the call at around 10:47 in the morning.

Notably, a bomb squad team is currently scanning the airport grounds in response to the call.

“A bomb threat call was received at Patna Airport. Based on the information, Airport Bomb Threat Assessment Committee found the call to be non-specific. The state BDDS team carried out checks”, Patna Airport Director said.

According to reports, flights are operating without any disruptions as the bomb disposal squad conducts search operations.

