Bomb Threat At Patna Airport, Search Operations Underway At Vicinity

The Jayprakash Narayan Airport in Bihar's airport on Wednesday, April 12, received a bomb threat from an unidentified caller that led to search operations on the airport premises. An unknown caller made the call at around 10:47 in the morning.

Notably, a bomb squad team is currently scanning the airport grounds in response to the call.

#WATCH | Search operation underway by bomb squad team at Bihar's Patna airport after a bomb threat call was received here.

“A bomb threat call was received at Patna Airport. Based on the information, Airport Bomb Threat Assessment Committee found the call to be non-specific. The state BDDS team carried out checks”, Patna Airport Director said.

According to reports, flights are operating without any disruptions as the bomb disposal squad conducts search operations.

