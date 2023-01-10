Bomb Threat: Flight From Moscow Arrives In Goa 15 Hrs After Emergency Landing In Jamnagar

The Azur Air international flight from Moscow which made an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport in Gujarat following a bomb threat finally arrived at its destination Goa on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

The Moscow-Goa flight with 236 passengers and eight crew members was diverted to the Jamnagar airport on Monday night after the bomb threat.

The passengers and crew were evacuated safely and they spent the night at the Jamnagar airport lounge.

Security personnel later thoroughly checked the plane as well as the luggage of passengers and nothing suspicious was found, officials said.

The flight carrying all the passengers and crew members took off from the Jamnagar airport at around 1.20 pm on Tuesday, more than 15 hours after it made the emergency landing there.

It landed at the Dabolim Airport in Goa at 2.39 pm, a senior official from the airport told PTI.

The National Security Guard (NSG) and Jamnagar police teams completed checking the aircraft on Tuesday morning and found no suspicious object, Jamnagar Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu told PTI.

The bomb disposal squad of local police began checking the flight on Monday night. Later, the first NSG team arrived from Ahmedabad at around midnight. Another NSG team arrived from Delhi at around 3 am, Delu said.

Earlier, Jamnagar Collector Sourabh Pardhi told PTI, “The Jamnagar Air Force base informed us about the bomb threat. Perhaps, the threat was received by the Goa ATC (Air Traffic Control). The search has been completed and nothing suspicious was found.”

