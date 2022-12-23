'Bomb Threat No Joke': Engineering Student Held Over Tweet On ‘bombing’ Bengaluru Airport

A 20-year-old engineering student was arrested by the Northeast crime division of Bengaluru police on December 22, for his tweet about 'bombing' the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Identified as Vaibhav Ganesh, the accused on December 10 had put up a tweet from his identified account ‘futureftsufjan' in which he had talked about 'bombing the BLR (Bengaluru) Airport'.

“I will bomb the blr (Bengaluru) airport so they can rebuild one closer to the city,' read the tweet, which garnered a lot of attention on social media before it was taken down from the handle.

Roopa Mathew, the manager of the terminal filed a complaint on the basis of which the Kempegowda airport police station on December 12 registered a case under Sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

As per reports, the Northeast division police formed a special team and launched a probe along with the cyber crime police to nab Vaibhav. He was tracked from his Twitter account and the arrest was made. The phone through which the tweet was put, was also seized for further inquiry.

As per reports, he uploaded the tweet out of 'frustration'. During the interrogation, he said that he came to Bengaluru from Allahabad by flight on the night of December 10. While he was going home, he felt that the airport is far from his house and the traffic movement was 'slow,' and therefore uploaded the tweet.

'Bomb threat is no joke...'

Anoop A Shetty, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East Division, Bengaluru City, confirmed Vaibhav Ganesh's arrest on the microblogging site, and warned, "𝗕𝗢𝗠𝗕 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧 𝗶𝘀𝗻'𝘁 𝗮 𝗷𝗼𝗸𝗲. 𝗣𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗳𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀."

Kempegowda International Airport is located about 30 kilometres north of the city near the suburb of Devanahalli. Due to potholes, distance, and traffic, traveling to the terminal is an uphill task. This year, to mitigate the problem, the South Western Railway introduced new trains, which would help flyers cover the distance, for under Rs 35.

A student has been booked for making hoax bomb threat to KIA.



𝗕𝗢𝗠𝗕 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧 𝗶𝘀𝗻'𝘁 𝗮 𝗷𝗼𝗸𝗲. 𝗣𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗳𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀. — Anoop A Shetty, DCP North East (@DCPNEBCP) December 22, 2022

Image: PTI