Bomb Threat On Delhi-Pune Vistara Flight At IGI Airport, Passengers Deboarded

A bomb threat was reported on a Pune-bound Vistara flight from Delhi on Friday, leading to passengers being evacuated. The call centre of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport received a call at 7.30am on August 18, when boarding was underway. The flight was scheduled to depart at 8.30am, and boardings for zones 2 and 3 were already done when the threat call was received.

The aircraft has been taken to a remote bay and investigation is underway. Inspection started at 8am. While passengers have been asked to wait in the airport after being brought back, their luggage is also being scanned to rule out any security risks.

Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Delhi airport, bomb disposal squad and Delhi police are present at the spot for combing operations.

A statement issued by the airline reads, “We confirm that the flight UK971, scheduled to fly from Delhi to Pune on August 18, 2023, is delayed due to mandatory security checks. We have been cooperating with the relevant security agencies for the same. In the meanwhile, we are making all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers, including offering them refreshments. At Vistara, safety and security of our customers and crew is of utmost importance.”

Delhi airport DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla said, “Preliminary probe has revealed that it was a hoax call. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Delhi police officials along with other security agencies started an inspection at 8am as soon as the information was received. A case has been registered against an unknown person and further investigation is underway. We are trying to track down the location of the caller. No suspicious item has been found in the airline.”

Sources in the airline have said that it will take another three-four hours for the inspection to be completed. It is yet to be decided whether passengers will be boarded on the same flight or alternate arrangements will be made.