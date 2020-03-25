Bombay Canteen Co-owner Floyd Cardoz Dies Of COVID-19 In New York

Culinary Director and co-owner of notable Mumbai restaurant Bombay Canteen, Floyd Cardoz, died due to COVID-19 on Wednesday in New York. Cardoz, aged 59, had tested positive in New York on March 18 after travelling back to the states from Mumbai on March 8. An official statement issued by the company earlier had confirmed the positive case had stated that it has informed the Health department of Mumbai and has also been reaching out to people who had interacted with the director during his visit to India.

Had attended a party with 200 people

The chef had attended the notable restaurant's fifth-anniversary celebrations on March 1 where about 200 people were present and had also attended the opening of a sweet shop in the Byculla area of Mumbai. Reports have stated that the restaurant has reached out to all the guests who had visited the party on March 1. The culinary director had landed in India on February 19 before returning back to the States on March 8.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, over 536 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 107. Ten deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 75 districts across the nation.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Delhi, Kerala, Jammu - Kashmir declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings.

