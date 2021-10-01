Bombay HC Adjourns Param Bir Singh's Plea In SC/ST Case; 'no Arrest Till Oct 21'

The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on a plea filed by Param Bir Singh till October 20. The said plea was filed by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner seeking quashing of an FIR lodged against him by Thane Police under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. This comes after Additional Public Prosecutor J P Yagnik appearing for the Maharashtra government said that its earlier statement of no coercive action, including arrest, against Singh, will continue till October 21.

Param Bir Singh absconding

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil claimed that former Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh has fled India. Underlining that the permission of the Chief Minister is very important for any government official of the state to go abroad, Patil added that Param Bir did not take any such permission. The Maharashtra Police has launched a manhunt for Param Bir, who now holds the position of Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard, Patil added.

As per sources, Patil on Friday summoned Mumbai and Thane Commissioners to review cases against Param Bir. Both top cops have briefed the Home Minister regarding the FIRs against the 'missing' ex-CP, who is now the post of Director General (DG) of Maharashtra Home Guard.

A bailable warrant has been issued by the Justice Chandwal commission against Singh.

Param Bir Singh's accusations & probe

Earlier in April, in an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleged that Anil Deshmukh had told ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze to accumulate Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. While the CBI is probing into Singh's allegations against Deshmukh, Param Bir Singh himself has been named in 4 such FIRs in connection to extortion cases - including by two bookies who accused Singh of extorting them and falsely implicating them in cricket betting cases.

Singh has already been accused by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge of stopping the probe on collusion between builders & officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to dupe the State government of Rs. 124 crore. Ghadge alleged that Singh had ordered Ghadge to drop the names of 3 Municipal Commissioners, 12 KDMC officials, and 7 builders from the charge sheet, and on refusing to do so led to Ghadge's wrongful imprisonment in a frivolous case till he was acquitted by a Sessions Court in September 2017. Singh has also been accused of allegedly demanding Rs 2 crores from one Sharad Agrawal. Maharashtra govt is already probing Param Bir Singh in the Antilia bomb scare case as to how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the case went rogue under his tenure.