Bombay HC Asks Wife To Pay alimony To Ex-husband; 'either Of Spouse Can Claim' Maintenance

Amounting to a gender-neutral order and rare ruling, the Bombay High Court recently directed a wife to pay alimony for the maintenance of her former husband while stating that either of the spouses can claim alimony under the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act. Upholding two orders of the civil court in Nanded, the Bombay HC ordered the wife, who is a teacher by profession, to pay Rs 3,000 to the former partner. Notably, the Court directed the wife's school principal to deduct an amount of Rs 5000 in view of unpaid maintenance calculated since August 2017.

In the case at hand, the couple had called it quits in their wedlock and attained a divorce decree in 2015, and the wife contended that the husband could not seek maintenance per month as the marriage ended a long time ago, after nearly 23 years of their marriage.

Bombay HC orders wife to pay alimony to former husband for maintenance

Interpreting sections 24 and 25 of the Act, Justice Bharti Dangre of the Bombay HC stated the provisions confer a right to avail interim or permanent maintenance on the needy spouse once the divorce has been finalised and passed.

"The scope of Section 25 of the Act of 1955 cannot be constricted by not making it applicable to a decree of divorce being passed between the husband and wife... The provisions of maintenance/permanent alimony being a beneficial provision for the indigent spouse can be invoked by either of the spouses where a decree of any kind governed under Section 9 to 13 has been passed, and the marriage tie is broken, disrupted or adversely affected by such decree of the court," the Court's order read.

Facts of the case

In the matter before the Bombay HC, the wife appealed against Nanded civil court's order wherein she had been asked to provide monetary maintenance to her former husband, who is allegedly in need of capital. The counsel appearing on behalf of the wife argued that after the divorce, proceedings on permanent alimony and maintenance under Section 25 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, are not maintainable as the husband moved the court for alimony in 2017, two years after the divorce. On the other hand, the husband's lawyer stated that the aforesaid Section of the Act is not dependent on divorce as the phrase 'at any time subsequent thereto' is provided. Following this, the HC held that the alimony claim by a spouse could be applied whenever.

The couple in question married in the year 1992 and got a divorce in 2015 after the wife approached a court alleging cruelty on the part of the husband. The husband filed a plea seeking perpetual alimony of Rs 15,000 monthly from the wife after the wedlock ended legally. Stating that the wife is a varsity teacher with a degree in MA and B.Ed, the husband claimed that he did not have any source of regular income. In the plea, the husband had stated that he pushed away his aspirations in life in a bid to support his wife's education and manage a household. Highlighting that he was in no possession of immovable properties, the husband stated that the divorce was an embarrassing affair.

The wife contended his submissions and claimed that the husband owned an operational grocery store and an auto-rickshaw which he leased out. Moreover, the wife was responsible for their daughter's care and custody. However, the Bombay HC stated that the husband's plea was maintainable and ordered the wife to pay maintenance of Rs 3000 until permanent alimony is decided.

