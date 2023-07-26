Bombay HC Directs Goa Govt To Notify Mhadei Sanctuary As Tiger Reserve

The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court directed the Goa government to issue a notification declaring the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary as a tiger reserve under the Wildlife Protection Act within three months. It's likely to have a direct impact on the state's ambitious Kalasa-Banduri project.

The PIL was filed by the Goa Foundation seeking a direction to the Goa government to issue a notification about tiger reserves in the state as requested by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The Goa Division Bench of Justices MS Sonak and Bharat Deshpande passed the order after hearing the petition.

While highlighting the court order, Goa Advocate General Devidas Pangam said, "The court has ordered the state government to notify the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary as a tiger reserve within three months. It also suggested that camps to prevent illegal poaching should be set up in the wildlife sanctuary and also asked the state to implement the provisions related to the Wildlife Protection Act." Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane said he would move the Supreme Court to challenge the Bombay HC order.

Environmentalists had earlier expressed their displeasure with the government's decision not to declare the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary as a tiger reserve. The Goa government argued that by declaring it a 'tiger reserve', Karnataka could also block the diversion of water from the Mahadayi river to Malaprabha.

Goa Opposition leader Yuri Alemao claimed that the High Court order has several implications. "The state or central government has not protected our wildlife and the Mhadei River, but the court itself has come to protect it," he said. Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary in North Goa is located in the Western Ghats. It's spread over an area of 208 square kilometres and connects Karnataka to the northeastern part of Goa.

While speaking to Republic, Vijay Kulkarni, an activist fighting for the Kalasa-Banduri project for the last several years said, "Mhadei and Kalasa-Banduri nala diversion are different projects. The Mhadei project is related to power generation. There is not a single tiger in the six streams of the state, including Kalasa and Banduri. As per the tribunal's award, there is no problem in utilizing 7.56 TMC of water from these pits. The government should immediately seize the opportunity to provide water to the farmers."

Legal battle on cards?

The Kalasa-Banduri project, which diverts water from the Mhadei River to Malaprabha, is yet to get environmental and forest clearance from the central government. Thus, Karnataka has not been able to take up the project despite the tribunal's award. As the Bombay High Court order is likely to be another hurdle, Karnataka may have to prepare for another round of legal battles.

Mohan Katarki, legal counsel for Karnataka in the Supreme Court, has said, "According to our estimates, the Mhadei project in Karnataka does not fall within the Mhadei Tiger Corridor in Goa. However, the Bombay High Court order will be studied and appropriate action will be taken if required." With the Bombay HC order, plenty of challenges have lined up for Karnataka as the state expects that 15,000 tribals will have to be relocated from these forests too.

'Will not allow injustice to farmers'

Newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah mentioned that he would not allow injustice to be done to the farmers of Karnataka on the Mhadei project. Reacting to the court order, he said, "There is a gazette notification for the Mhadei project. There is no clearance from the environment department. At the same time, the Goa government is objecting to the project. Why didn't they do it when there was a double-engine government? Even now we will try to implement the scheme."