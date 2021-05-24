Bombay HC Gives Param Bir Singh Protection From Arrest Till June 9 In 2015 Ghadge Case

In a relief for Maharashtra DGP (Home Guards), Bombay High Court on Monday has granted him protection against arrest till June 9, in the 2015 case filed by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge. The court ordered that Singh must not be arrested till the next date of hearing (June 9), provided he co-operates with investigating agency. At the HC hearing where Singh sought to quash the FIR, the Maharashtra government told that Ghadge's complaint disclosed commission of cognizable offences by Singh to allegedly implicate him in false cases. Ghadge has already filed an intervention application before the Supreme Court opposing the transfer of his complaint to the CBI by Singh.

Bombay HC gives protection to Param Bir Singh

Ghadge has alleged that Singh asked him to stop the probe on collusion between builders & officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to dupe the State government of Rs. 124 crore and dropped names of 3 Municipal Commissioners, 12 KDMC officials and 7 builders from the charge sheet. Ghadge added that when he refused, Singh filed false and frivolous complaints against him which led to a 14-month jail term for Ghadge till he was acquitted by a Sessions Court in September 2017. Ghadge claimed that during Singh's tenure, eleven police officers were promoted as seniors over him. Ghadge has approached the State Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Commission as he believed the reason for such a decision was that he belonged to the "Mahar" Scheduled Caste.

Apart from Ghadge, three bookies have accused Maharashtra DGP (Home Guards) Param Bir Singh of extortion and slapping false cases against them. Sonu Jalan, an accused in the 2018 IPL betting racket was arrested by then-Thane Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a cricket betting case for Rs 45 lakhs. The bookies have alleged that Singh and his colleague - Pradeep Sharma had extorted them while implicating them after falsely implicating them in betting cases.

Maharashtra govt probes Param Bir Singh

Maharashtra govt has ordered two probes into Param Bir Singh - one pertaining to the Antilia bomb scare case and other in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by reinstated Police Inspector Anoop Dange. Claiming that Singh demanded Rs.2 crore for revoking his suspension, Dange accused him of saving some people with underworld connections when he was the DG of the Anti Corruption Bureau. The Bombay HC has refused to grant him interim protection urging him to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) with his grievances. The petition will now be heard on June 9. Singh had accused ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of asking Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai, leading to his transfer.