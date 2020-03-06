Bombay HC Issues Notice To Fadnavis Over Transfer Of Accounts Of Police Staff And Others

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday issued a notice to opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis against the transfer of accounts of police staff and others from the public sector banks to Axis Bank. Along with him, the notice was issued to the Chief Secretary and two others. According to reports, the court has asked them to reply within eight weeks.

SC dismisses Fadnavis' review petition

On March 3, the Supreme Court dismissed former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' review petition seeking modification of the SC's order in the election affidavit case of 2014. The plea filed by Fadnavis sought modification of the top court's previous order asking him to go through a trial for allegedly not disclosing two pending criminal cases against him in his 2014 poll affidavit.

Earlier on February 18, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on the review petition filed by Fadnavis. A Top Court Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra reserved the order on the plea after hearing the detailed set of arguments by the former Maharashtra CM's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi. On February 20, Fadnavis was granted bail by a Nagpur Court in the case on a personal bond of Rs 15,000.

Nagpur Police delivers the summons

Earlier in November 2019, the Nagpur Police had delivered summons, issued by a local court to former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in connection with a case where he is accused of concealing information about two criminal matters against him in an election affidavit. The summons was delivered at Fadnavis's house, said an official of Sadar Police Station.

The magistrate's court on November 4, 2019, had stated that the case would be held as a summary criminal case and issued notice. "Process (notice) is issued against accused (Fadnavis) for an offence punishable under section 125A of Representation of People Act, 1951," magistrate S D Mehta said. Cases of cheating and forgery were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998, but charges were not framed in both the matters.

(With ANI Inputs)