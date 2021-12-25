Bombay HC Overrules CBI's Objection In Rana Kapoor Case, Plea To Be Heard By Single-judge

Overruling the objection made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Bombay High Court on Thursday held that the plea by Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor can be heard by a single-judge bench. The ruling was in relation to a plea in which Kapoor has alleged that the CBI had not taken proper sanction to prosecute him under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

In the plea filed through advocates Vijay Aggarwal and Mudit Jain in the Trial Court, Kapoor had said, "Pass necessary orders and directions thereby directing the CBI not to proceed in the present matter in non-compliance of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended), which provides that no police officer shall conduct any enquiry or inquiry or investigation into any offence alleged to have been committed by a public servant under this Act, where the alleged offence is relatable to any recommendation made or decision taken by such public servant in discharge of his official functions or duties, without the previous approval in the case of any other person, of the authority competent to remove him from his office, at the time when the offence was alleged to have been committed."

The said plea was dismissed by a trial court which was challenged by Rana Kapoor, before the Bombay High Court thereafter.

Proceedings before the court

Advocates Vijay Aggarwal and Mudit Jain, representing Rana Kapoor, argued before the single-judge bench of Justice Sandeep K Shinde that the actions of the CBI to proceed in the investigation in the matter without a valid approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended) was illegal and that the said actions were liable to be set aside.

However, advocate Venegavkar, representing CBI, had raised an objection regarding the jurisdiction of a Single Judge to dispose of the petition by relying on Bombay High Court Appellate Side Rules, 1960, Part II of Chapter 1, Clause (h) relating to Conduct of Business. He argued that the ultimate relief in the matter would be in the form of quashing of the FIR and thus, the matter was liable to be transferred to the Ld. Division Bench.

Countering that, the advocates Vijay Aggarwal and Mudit Jain argued before the Court that if the Petition is allowed the same would not result in quashing of FIR but would merely restrain the CBI from conducting its investigation against Rana Kapoor under the provisions of PC Act, 1988 and not against other Co-Accused persons. It was further argued that nothing debars the CBI to again seek proper sanction under Section 17A of the PC Act, 1988 against Rana Kapoor from the requisite authority and subsequently move against the present petitioner by filing supplementary chargesheet or any other measure as provided under law and therefore, the present petition is maintainable before a Single Judge.

Case against Rana Kapoor

The CBI had registered an FIR against Rana Kapoor, the former managing director of Yes Bank Limited, on the allegation of having obtained illegal gratification to the tune of Rs. 307 crore by getting a bungalow in the posh Delhi area of Amrita Shergil Marg at a price almost half of that of the market price of the said property.

The CBI had alleged that the said property had belonged to M/s Avantha Realty Ltd, a company of Gautam Thapar and that the said illegal gratification was paid to Rana Kapoor in order to get bank loans to the tune of around Rs. 1,900 crore by the abuse of the official position of Rana Kapoor.