Bombay HC Rejects PIL To Defer JEE Mains 2023 Exam, Says 'will Affect Lakhs Of Aspirants'

The Bombay High Court has refused to postpone the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) JEE Mains examination which is scheduled for later this month. This comes after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by child rights activist Anubha Sahai who wanted the Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2023 to be deferred till March from its scheduled date of January 24 to 31.

A division bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne held that it would not be appropriate to postpone the pan-India examination as it would affect lakhs of IIT aspirants.

Court says decision will affect lakhs of aspirants

The court further said it was not in favour of interfering with the schedule as lakhs of students would have already started their preparations. "Your PIL may affect 50,000 students, but not five lakh students. A Supreme Court judgment says that even if an educational policy is not good, the courts ought not to intervene," it said.

Sahai had filed the petition challenging the National Testing Agency's (NTA) December 15 notification scheduling the examination between January 24 to 31, 2023. The petitioner argued that the exam schedule was announced at very short notice as compared to the previous ones when the dates were announced three or four months in advance, giving enough time to students to prepare.

The High Court decided to uphold the original schedule despite these arguments saying, "If any orders are passed today directing postponement of January exams, the same may have cascading effect on future exams also. The extraordinary circumstances do not appear to exist for restraining respondents from holding January examination. Lakhs of students must have been preparing for exam."

The PIL by Sahai was opposed by Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appeared for the NTA as he said that the JEE Mains exams are being scheduled in two sessions, in January and April 2019. "If a student does not fare well in January, he or she can take the exam again in April for improvement and the better score is considered," the ASG said. "If a student does not appear in January, there is still no bar on appearing in April," he added.

(With agency inputs)