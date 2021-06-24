Bombay HC Reserves Order On MVA Govt's Plea To Quash Portions Of FIR Against Anil Deshmukh

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court reserved its order on the Maharashtra government's plea challenging certain portions of the FIR registered by the CBI against ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Taking objections to two specific paragraphs, it contended that they sought to "destabilise" the present government in the state. They referred to the reinstatement of suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze and sensitive cases being given to him besides "undue influence" exercised by the NCP leader on transfer and postings of police officers.

The MVA government flagged these portions of the FIR:

"Enquiry has also revealed that Shri Sachin Vaze, Assistant Police Inspector, Mumbai Police has been reinstated into the police force after being out of the police force for more than 15 years. The enquiry further revealed that Shri Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai City Police and that the then Home Minister was in knowledge of the said fact. Further, the petition of Shri Param Bir Singh also finds mention of the fact that the then Home Minister of Maharashtra and others exercised undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials and thereby exercising undue influence over the performance of official duties by the officials."

Appearing for the state government, senior advocate Rafique Dada told the division bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar that the two paragraphs are outside the CBI's ambit. According to him, the central agency's attempt to investigate the transfers and postings of police officials will demoralise the state police force. Making submissions on behalf of CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the plea and accused the MVA government of trying to dilute the mandate issued by the court. Also, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh stressed that the ex-Mumbai cop's letter was not limited to the extortion charges.

Charges against Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

After the SC directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry, Deshmukh stepped down as the Home Minister on moral grounds and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil. On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister attempted to take undue advantage of public duty's improper and dishonest performance.