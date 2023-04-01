Bombay HC Rules 'remarriage Of Widow No Ground To Deny Compensation Under MVA'

The Bombay High Court recently observed that the remarriage of a widow cannot be grounds to deny her compensation under the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA). Iffco Tokio General Insurance Company had claimed that a woman, Bhagyashri Gaikwad, had remarried and hence should not be awarded compensation for the death of her first husband.

On May 15, 2010, Ganesh Gaikwad was going on a motorcycle as a pillion rider with Sakharam Gaikwad when a two-wheeler hit an auto rickshaw which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner. As a result, both of them fell on the road and suffered severe injuries. Reportedly, Ganesh suffered a brain injury and died during the treatment. Later, a case was registered against the driver of the auto-rickshaw.

'Was legally married to deceased at the time of incident', rules Bombay HC

The single-judge bench of Justice SG Dige, in his order on March 3, observed, "At the time of the accident, she was the legally wedded wife of the deceased which is a sufficient ground for entitlement to compensation."

Dismissing the appeal against the order of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Justice SG Dige said, "One cannot expect that for getting the compensation of the deceased husband, the widow has to remain a widow for a lifetime or till getting compensation.”

The judge also took note of the fact that Gaikwad was merely 19 years old when her husband was killed in an accident. “Moreover after the death of a husband, remarriage cannot be a taboo to get compensation,” the judge added.

The HC said, "Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act provides that all or any legal representative of the deceased can file an application for compensation, and therefore the compensation application filed by the wife after the accident is legal."

What was the case?

Bhagyashri Gaikwad filed a claim petition for compensation, however, the hearing was pending. Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Pune held that Iffco Tokio was liable to pay compensation of Rs 10.89 lakh. She, meanwhile, got married again. The insurance company challenged this before the HC highlighting the fact that she had remarried.

The insurance company further contended that it can not be held liable to pay the compensation as the auto-rickshaw was outside the jurisdiction and also violated the terms and conditions of the permit. The permit was for the Thane district only, but the accident took place on the Mumbai-Pune road.

After hearing the claims of the insurance company, the counsel representing the claimants said that there is no evidence to prove that there was any kind of breach of the permit. Further, when Ganesh died, his wife was a widow and after that, she filed the claim petition, hence, remarriage cannot be grounds to deny compensation to her.

Later, in a big win, the court determined that there was no violation of the insurance policy's terms and conditions since the appellants had not cross-examined any witnesses to demonstrate that taking the offending rickshaw outside the jurisdiction of Thane district constituted a violation of the terms of the permit.

The insurance firm was required to deposit the money within four weeks. It further stipulated that the claimants are entitled to Rs 80,000 as an additional sum (at 7.5% per annum) from October 1, 2017. As a result, the bench rejected the insurance company's appeal.