Bombay HC Rules Second Wife In Bigamous Wedlock Cannot Claim Dead Husband's Pension Dues

Because the Indian system has adopted monogamy in its legal apparatus of the institution of marriage, on February 17 the Bombay High Court adjudicated that a second wife is not entitled to benefit from her deceased husband's pension. The said wife is disallowed to avail the sum if the second marriage is contracted with her in the subsistence of the first marriage i.e. in absence of legal dissolution of the first one. The second lady cannot claim to be the deceased husband's widow who is eligible to pension after his demise. Also, the said ruling by Bombay HC is applicable to deceased husbands who had served as government employees in their lifetime.

A division bench comprising Justice SJ Kathawalla and Justice Milind Jadhav dismissed a petition filed by a resident of Solapur Shamal Tate who had challenged the Maharashtra government's decision to decline her request to apply for her husband's pension.

Second wife of deceased husband ineligible for pension benefits: Bombay HC

The Bombay HC order enumerates that her husband Mahadeo, a peon at Solapur's District Collector's office, had passed away in the year 1996 and he was already married to another woman when he struck a marriage with the petitioner. It was submitted before the court that Tate and Mahadeo's first wife had come to terms that the second wife will receive almost 90% of Mahadeo's retirement securities and benefits. However, the first wife lost her life to cancer following which Tate approached the Maharashtra government seeking benefits of Mahadeo's pension dues thereafter.

After numerous rounds of talks on the issue, the Maharashtra government rejected Tate's four applications between 2007 and 2014, following which she knocked at the doors of the High Court in 2019. She had claimed that she was the mother of three children with Mahadeo, she was recognised as his wife in society. Therefore, she argued that she was eligible to receive his dues. She strengthened her submissions by virtue of the fact that the first wife was now dead and there was no one to receive pension benefits since then.

Agreement between Tate & Mahadeo's first wife not valid as it violates laws

Following Tate's submissions, the Bombay HC held that several Supreme Court's precedents clarify that second marriage must be held as void under the Hindu Marriage Act if the first conjugal rights have not been dissolved by means of law. In view of the facts of the case, the Bench said that Tate did not file her plea with 'clean hands and the arrangement with Mahadeo's first wife further relinquished her rights to the pension.

It is pertinent to note that despite Tate's agreement with Mahadeo's late wife, she was barred to seek pension benefits because the five essential components of an enforceable contract were breached. One of the essentialities states that a valid contract should not contradict any laws of the land.