Bombay HC Seeks Centre's Reply On PIL Challenging PM Modi's Image On PM CARES Fund Website

In a key development, the Bombay HC on October 12 sought the Central government's response to a petition seeking elimination of the name "Prime Minister" from the PM CARES Fund trust. The petition before the Court further seeks the deletion of PM Modi's photo along with images of the national flag and the emblem of India from the Trust's official website. The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed by Congress member Vikrant Chavan.

The PIL, which was heard before Justices AA Sayed and SG Dige, stated that such prevalence and usage was violative of the provisions of the Constitution of India and the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act. It sought a direction to the Centre to remove the name 'Prime Minister' from the fund trust's name- Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund.

PIL seeks directions to Centre for removal of PM Modi's photo from PM CARES Fund

Chavan's PIL states certain grounds for the removal; the PM CARES Fund has been set up to extend support and relief during emergencies or calamities, purportedly the Fund receives contributions from private entities and not from the allowances of the government. In addition, the admitted position of the Trust is that it is neither a Central government fund nor does the sum add to the Consolidated Fund of India. Further, the PIL contends that imprints of the name or image of the PM or the Indian Emblem or the Indian Tricolour violate the provisions of the Constitution and Emblems Act. The PIL also states that the trust does not perform any sovereign function.

'PM CARES Fund trust does not discharge any sovereign function': PIL before Bombay HC

"The trust does not discharge any governmental or sovereign functions. It is an admitted position that the trust is not a Government of India fund and the amount collected by it does not go to the Consolidated Fund of India,” the PIL stated.

The PIL claimed that the trust was formulated on March 27, 2020, as a public charitable trust to extend support and relief for a public health emergency or other emergency purposes or calamity. The fund trust does not get any budgetary support from the government and the contributions are purely voluntary and the contributions made would qualify for 100% exemption under the Income Tax Act.

Additional Solicitor General Ani Singh, appearing for the Centre, has been directed to file a response to the PIL and the matter has been listed for hearing on October 25.