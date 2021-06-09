Bombay HC Seeks Maharashtra Govt's Reply To PIL Seeking Release Of Weekly Vaccine Slots

As citizens struggle to book a slot for vaccination in Maharashtra, Bombay High Court on Wednesday, has sought the Maharashtra govt's response to suggestions on releasing CoWIN vaccination slots on a weekly basis. The petitioner has given six suggestions to the state govt, pointed out that as per the Centre's policy, vaccination slots were to be released for 1 week. Several PILs have been filed in the HC on COVID-related issues in Maharashtra and one such PIL was being heard by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni.

Bombay HC seeks Maha govt's response of PIL seeking 1 week of slots

The petitioner claims that Centre's guidelines are being followed in 8 districts in Maharashtra where vaccine slots are displayed on the portal for the entire week. Seeking uniformity in policy across the state, the petitioner has sought release of slots on a weekly basis across the state. Apart from this move, he has also suggested preference for vaccination to those with co-morbidities in the 18-44 age group. Currently, in Maharashtra's capital - Mumbai, BMC opens slots only 1 day prior to vaccination. The HC bench has stated that if the suggestions can be implemented, state must do so without waiting for HC's orders.

Centre suggests 'Near-to Door' vaccination

Meanwhile, Centre on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that a near-to-door vaccination policy is an appropriate solution as against the door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination for senior citizens, specially-abled, bed-ridden and wheelchair-bound people, which is currently not possible. The Health Ministry filed an affidavit before the Bombay High Court informing that near-to-home Covid Vaccination Centers would include immunization jabs at non-health facilities closer to home, like at community centres, schools and old-age homes. The Ministry also apprised the Court that a possibility of door-to-door vaccination was discussed in the NEGVAC (National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19) meeting on May 25.

The Bombay HC had told Centre that it needs to rethink its policy that says door-to-door inoculation drive was not possible due to various reasons, directing chairman of the 'National Expert Group for Vaccine Administration of COVID-19' (NEGVAC) to consider the same. The HC had observed that if BMC was willing, the court would grant permission irrespective of the Union's stand. The Centre had objected to this policy as door-to-door vaccination citing AEFI treatment, monitoring, vaccine storage & wastage. Mumbai's COVID cases are receding with the daily average below 700 per day, as the city unlocks.