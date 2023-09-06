Bombay HC Slams Maha Govt For Failure To Appoint Prosecutor In Mumbai Train Blasts Case

The Maharashtra government was chided by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday for failing to appoint a new special public prosecutor (SPP) to represent it in the appeals regarding the 2006 Mumbai serial train blasts case.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Sambre and Rajesh Patil got irked after the state government asked for more time for the task and said that the govenment was not taking the case seriously. The matter pertains to the appointment of a prosecutor to represent the Maharashtra government in hearings relating to the confirmation of death sentences awarded to five convicts in the 2006 Mumbai train bombings. The convicts were sentenced in 2015 but the hearing on its confirmation as well as the appeals filed by the accused in the high court is yet to begin.

The bombings date back to July 11, 2006, when seven blasts ripped through local trains during the evening hours in Mumbai, killing more than 180 people and injuring many others.

Bombay HC raps Maharashtra government for not being 'serious'

The Bombay HC, on Wednesday, was informed that the government is yet to appoint a SPP for the case. Earlier, senior advocate Raja Thakare was appointed as SPP as he was the prosecutor during the trial; however, he expressed disinclination to act as SPP at the appellate level, leading to the adjournment of the hearing. The court was told that Thakare was approached again, while the terms of his appointment were yet to be decided.

"Is this the way you are treating these appeals? There is no seriousness with which the government is treating this issue. We will summon the chief secretary of the state home department to answer us tomorrow morning," the judges said. They also directed the government to sort out the issue by September 8 and indicated that it was inclined to start hearing the appeals from October 5 on a day-to-day basis.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested 13 alleged members of the terrorist organisation Indian Mujahideen in connection with the train blasts between 2006 and 2008. Out of those, 12 were convicted in September 2015. While death penalty was imposed on five of them, the others were sentenced to life imprisonment, whereas one was acquitted.

The Maharashtra government then filed an appeal in the high court, seeking the mandatory confirmation of the death penalty. The convicts too filed appeals, challenging their convictions and sentences. The appeals have come up for hearing before nine different benches of the high court since then.