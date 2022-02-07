Bombay HC Suspends All Judicial Proceedings For Feb 7 To Mourn Demise Of Lata Mangeshkar

Bombay high court has suspended all its judicial proceedings for today, February 7, at all its benches to mourn the demise of India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar. The legendary singer breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday. She was 92 and was hospitalised in January after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

According to an official statement, Subordinate Courts in Maharashtra, South and North Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Silvassa will be closed on February 7.

Maharashtra Govt declares public holiday on Monday

Maharashtra government announced a public holiday on Monday, February 7, to mourn the loss of legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Chief Minister's office informed. The Centre has announced two-day national mourning as a mark of respect to the Bharat Ratna awardee.

Lata Mangeshkar was accorded a state funeral on Sunday evening at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Her cremation took place at around 7:15 pm. Prior to the cremation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to Lata Didi. Also, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actor Shah Rukh Khan, and several other celebrities paid tribute to the legendary singer.

Meanwhile, the chief minister's office mentioned that CM Uddhav Thackeray said, "With the demise of Lata Didi, a great era came to an end. We have lost our motherly blessings".

Lata Mangeshkar no more

Lata was the daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar. She belonged to a musical family as her father was a well-known Marathi musician and theatre artist. Her father was her first tutor and she then appeared as a child artiste in several of his plays.

Song titled “Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu” for the Marathi feature Gajaabhaau which had released in 1943 was Lata Mangeshkar's first Hindi recorded song. Later, she collaborated with some of the most popular names of the Hindi music industry, including Anil Biswas, Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali, and SD Burman.

She has recorded songs in various languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and some of the other regional languages too. She has received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.

(Image: PTI/Shutterstock)