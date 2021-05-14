Bombay HC Takes Umbrage At Dearth Of Medical Staff In Maharashtra Jails Amid COVID Crisis

The Bombay High Court came down heavily on the Maharashtra government amid the huge vacancies in the medical and para-medical staff at jails amid the COVID-19 crisis. On Wednesday, a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni was hearing a suo moto plea on the alarming rise in novel coronavirus cases in prisons of the state. Highlighting that at least 1/3rd of the sanctioned medical posts remain vacant, it impressed upon Public Prosecutor Deepak Thakare to fill them up at the earliest. At present, there are 5,48,507 active novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra while 46,00,196 patients have recovered and 78007 deaths have been reported.

Here are other directives by the HC:

All the prison staff should be vaccinated as early as possible

The prison authorities should not compel an inmate to obtain release either on interim bail or emergency parole, without his free will

The state government as well as the prison authorities not to insist on the production of Aadhar Cards by correctional home inmates and to proceed for vaccination of those inmates

There must be zero vacancies in medical and para-medical staff posted in jails

The prison authorities will examine the allegation that a number of inmates are being deprived of interacting with their family members on the telephone twice a week. If the charge is true, it should be remedied as early as possible

SC orders de-congesting of prisons

In a key development on May 8, the Supreme Court passed a slew of directions to decongest prisons as India is battling the second wave of COVID-19. An SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice Surya Kant was hearing the matter pertaining to the contagion of the novel coronavirus in prisons. Most importantly, all prisoners who were released pursuant to the apex court's order dated March 23, 2020, by imposing appropriate conditions shall be immediately released again.

This assumes significance as 90% of the prisoners who were released last year either on interim bail or parole on the recommendations of the High-Powered Committees constituted by the states returned back to jails in February and March 2021. Moreover, the High-Powered Committees will also consider the release of other prisoners by adopting the guidelines followed by them in 2020. Some of the states who did not constitute the High-Powered Committees were directed to do so immediately. Those inmates who were granted parole after the SC's previous order shall be released on parole for a period of 90 days.