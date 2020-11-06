Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Arnab Goswami's Plea Against Illegal Arrest Till Tomorrow

On Friday, the Bombay High Court bench comprising Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik adjourned the hearing of the bail petition of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami until noon on November 7. Assuring that all parties will be heard, Justice Shinde suggested Arnab's counsel Abad Ponda to move the bail application on the administrative side for the Chief Justice to allot it to the division bench. Arguing for Arnab's release, senior advocate Harish Salve stated that no permission had been taken by the police for reopening the abetment of suicide case as per the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Moreover, he pointed out that the CJM not only refused police custody but also mentioned that Arnab's arrest is illegal. Salve noted, "There is a prima facie finding of the Magistrate before you that the arrest is illegal. The root is tainted with illegality. This should weigh with your lordships. This whole thing is mala fide".

During the hearing, relevant portions of the CJM's order were read out in the court. Contending that the state government is acting out of malice, Salve cited the Supreme Court judgments in 'M Arjunan v State' and 'Gurucharan Singh v State of Punjab' to stress that a case of abetment to suicide is not made out in the present context. Meanwhile, Ponda justified approaching the High Court for bail as the petition seeks the quashing of the FIR.

#BREAKING on #IndiaWithArnab | CJM's order notes that no permission has been taken by police for reopening the case, argues Harish Salve appearing for Arnab Goswami in Bombay High Court's hearing on his bail plea pic.twitter.com/aMSPyxSpuy — Republic (@republic) November 6, 2020

Read: Hansa Seeks TRP Case Probe Transfer To CBI; Writ Petition To Bombay High Court Here

#BREAKING on #IndiaWithArnab | Police was trying to secure police custody which was refused by CJM; the CJM stated in the order that arrest of the accused (Arnab Goswami) is illegal, argues Sr Advocate Harish Salve appearing for Arnab Goswami in Bombay HC hearing on his bail plea pic.twitter.com/TNN2CD8wwN — Republic (@republic) November 6, 2020

Read: As Arnab Spends Second Night In Custody; Hansa, OpIndia & CJM Facts Crumble Maha Govt Lies

#BREAKING on #IndiaWithArnab | We are challenging the very basis, seeking quashing of the FIR, says Advocate Abad Ponda appearing for #ArnabGoswami in the Bombay High Court's hearing on his plea against arrest; Tune in for #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/IhCGDKl4px — Republic (@republic) November 6, 2020

#BREAKING on #IndiaWithArnab | There is prima facie finding of the magistrate that the arrest illegal. The root is tainted with illegality, argues Sr Advocate Harish Salve for Arnab Goswami in Bombay HC hearing on his bail plea; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/cvxmmE4igF — Republic (@republic) November 6, 2020

Arnab's shocking arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am on Wednesday, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a mocked-up case.

It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. However, it is pertinent to note that the aforesaid matter was closed by a court of law after the closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

After being taken to the Alibag Police Station, his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. While the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody, Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Critically, while pronouncing the judgment, the CJM observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab.

Read: SC Issues Maha Assembly Secy Notice On Letter To Arnab; 'Intent Seems To Be To Intimidate'