Bombs Found In East Midnapore As Intimidation Attempts Continue Before Panchayat Polls

After dozens of bombs were recovered from Murshidabad and Malda in West Bengal, explosives were found in East Midnapore on Sunday, June 25. According to sources, the bombs were recovered by the local authorities from a residential building. This comes after the state reported scores of violent incidents between political parties ahead of the Panchayat Elections scheduled for July 8. In the wake of the unrest, Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose even summoned the state's Election Commissioner Rajiv Sinha at the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata today.

Earlier on Thursday, locals of Malda reported discovering around 65 crude bombs stored in containers that were hidden in a jute field. Besides, around 30 such bombs were recovered from Murshidabad, where a Congress worker was shot dead allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters.

The violence and killings are being reported in Bengal since the nomination of candidates for the Panchayat polls began on June 9. So far, about nine people, some members of the BJP, Congress and TMC have been killed across several different districts including East Midnapore, South 24 Paraganas, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Cooch Behar. In order to curb the violence before the Panchayat elections, the Union Home Ministry has approved the deployment of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) at the request of the State Election Commission. The opposition parties in Bengal are alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) members are planting bombs across the state to instill fear into the voters so they won't cast their votes against the TMC.

Peace Room and CAPF in place to maintain law and order

In order to curb the violence and maintain law and order in the state, Governor Bose ordered the setting up of a 'Peace Room' to respond to the grievances of the people. A 24X7 helpline number - 033-22001641 - along with the OSD2w.b.governor@gmail.com address has been issued to establish contact with the government. Besides, 200 CAPF personnel of the CRPF (50), BSF (60), CISF (25), ITBP (20), SSB (25), and RPF (20) have been deployed to ensure fair and violence-free elections.