Bommai Asks Maha Govt To Withdraw Order On Health Insurance In Karnataka Amid Border Row

Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday, blamed the Maharashtra government for creating confusion amid the border dispute which is currently in the Supreme Court. This came days after the Maharashtra government implemented the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), a health insurance scheme in the 865 villages of Karnataka on the border.

CM Bommai asks Maharashtra govt to withdraw order on health scheme in Karnataka

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka CM has raised the matter stating that the order to insure people on the Karnataka border is an attempt to disrupt ties between the two states.

He tweeted in Kannada which can be roughly translated as, "Even though the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute is in the Supreme Court, the Maharashtra government is working to create confusion in the border areas of both the states. The order to insure some people on the Karnataka border is the height of procrastination and is an attempt to disrupt ties between the two states".

In yet another tweet, CM Bommai stated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah agreed that they will not create any confusion on the border issue. He asked the Shinde-led government to immediately withdraw its order to implement Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) or else he will take the matter to Amit Shah.

"Now the Jyoti Rao Phule Jana Arogya Yojana has been ordered to be implemented for the people of 865 villages in Karnataka, which is a work that threatens the union system. The Maharashtra government should immediately withdraw its order and work to maintain the relationship between the two states by heeding the instructions of Amit Shah," tweeted CM Bommai.

The Karnataka CM further warned the border state that if they will continue the same tactics, his government will also implement a similar order for the protection of the Kannadigas living on the Maharashtra border.

Bommai tweeted, "If the Maharashtra government continues in the same way, the Karnataka government will also implement a similar insurance for the protection of the Kannadigas on the Maharashtra border".

He added, "In the name of providing insurance to the people on the Karnataka border, the Maharashtra government is condemning the taking of declaration letters from them as belonging to Maharashtra".

Earlier, in December 2022, Amit Shah played a peacemaker over Karnataka- Maharashtra border dispute and asked both states to wait for the final verdict of the Supreme Court and not to take any provocative actions.

Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute

The tussle over the border dispute intensified on November 2022 when Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai asserted that his government was seriously considering the merger of Maharashtra's Sangli district to merge with Karnataka in view of the resolution passed by some villages in the Jat taluka.

Following the Karnataka Chief Minister's statement, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that no village in his state will be ceded to Karnataka. In response, to the counterattack, Bommai dubbed Fadnavis' statement as a 'provocative' remark and staked claim to Kannada-speaking regions of Maharashtra.