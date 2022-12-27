Bommai Calls Maharashtra Resolution 'unconstitutional'; Opposition Supports Govt's Stand

After the Maharashtra Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on the border dispute, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the resolution passed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government is "unconstitutional and is against the law".

Bommai further stated that the resolution passed by the Maharashtra Assembly does not hold any importance on any forum, including the Supreme Court.

"The resolution passed by the Maharashtra Assembly today is unconstitutional and is completely against the law. The resolution does not hold water on any forum, including the Supreme Court," Bommai said.

Congress stands with Karnataka BJP on the border dispute

Standing in support of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai government, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said that the Opposition and the state government stand united on the issue and stated that not even a single village will be ceded to Maharashtra.

Condemning the resolution, Shivakumar said, "Entire Karnataka and Congress party strongly condemns their resolution about inclusion of our villages into Maharashtra. We express our opposition to it. We are not ready to give even a single village from Karnataka and we don’t want theirs. Our borders are fixed and people are living."

"It is our duty to protect Kannada language, our villages and the state. We are ready to give all kinds of cooperation on this issue. We oppose their resolution, we will raise it in the Assembly as well and the Congress is ready to move a resolution in this regard," he added.

Maharashtra Assembly passes resolution

Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution on the border dispute with Karnataka. The development came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 14 held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of both Karnataka and Maharashtra to discuss the Belagavi border issue.

Moving the resolution in the state Asssembly, CM Eknath Shinde said, "Centre should urge the Karnataka government to implement the decision taken in the meeting with the Union Home Minister and the government should be given an understanding to guarantee the safety of the Marathi people in the border areas."

"We will make all constitutional efforts to include Belgaum, Karvar, Nipani, Bhalki, Bidar cities and 865 Marathi-speaking villages of Karnataka in Maharashtra under any circumstances," he added.