'Bommai, Shinde's Talks With Shah On Border Row Should Be Made Public': NCP's Ajit Pawar

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Delhi on the ongoing border tussle between the two states, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said that the talks of the meeting should be made public.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar said, "Karnataka and Maharashtra CMs’ talks with Union HM Amit Shah should be made public. We’ll support it if the state government brings proposals on the border issues... It’s our old demand that Belagavi, Nipani, Karwar and other border areas should be joined with Maharashtra."

Earlier on Saturday, Pawar and his party's allies in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)-- Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress held a mega protest in Mumbai against the Shinde government on several issues including the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. During the protest march, the former DyCM Pawar stressed the need to stay united and said that the protest march was the first step in that direction as the MVA’s aim was to protect the integrity of the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that a proposal pertaining to the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row will be passed in the winter session of the state Assembly. "CM Eknath Shinde will table the proposal in the Assembly," he added.

Amit Shah's meeting with Shinde & Bommai

On December 14, Amit Shah held a meeting with the CMs of Maharashtra and Karnataka on the border dispute row. Following the crucial meeting, Shah announced that until the Supreme Court's order, no state will make claims against each other over any region.

He further said that three Ministers from each of these two states will sit together to discuss the matter, adding that a committee will also be formed, headed by a senior IPS officer, to maintain law and order in both states. Amit Shah also urged the Opposition parties of both states to cooperate on the issue.

"I appeal to the Opposition parties of both the states also. The Oppossition of both states should not politicize the matter. We hope that Congress and Uddhav Thackeray group (Shiv Sena faction) won't give the political colour to this matter and will cooperate," Shah said.

Karnataka-Maharashtra border row

The border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka has been going on for a long time over predominantly Marathi-speaking regions such as Belagavi. The controversy, however, escalated from Basavaraj Bommai's announcement on November 22 that his government was seriously considering the resolution passed by some villages in the Jat taluka of Maharashtra's Sangli district to merge with Karnataka. Retorting to this, Devendra Fadnavis said that no village in his state will be ceded to Karnataka. In response, the Karnataka CM dubbed it a 'provocative' remark and staked claim to Kannada-speaking regions of Maharashtra.

