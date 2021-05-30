'Boon For COVID Orphans': NCPCR Chairperson Clears Air Around PM CARES For Children Scheme

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'PM CARES for Children Scheme' for children who lost parents to COVID-19, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanungoo came forward to exclusively speak about it to Republic Media Network's anchor Suyesha Sawant on Sunday. Calling the scheme a boon for the children, he asserted that it is going to secure their education, along with their future, and will be a milestone in the history of the world.

"A scheme like this is only possible if the leader of the country thinks like a guardian, and that's what PM Modi has done, and brought about this scheme for the benefit of the orphaned children," he said.

Reminiscing the old times, where no real benefit was provided to children after the attainment of 18 years of age, he went on to touch upon the promise of the PM of providing a monthly stipend after attainment of 18 years and a sum of Rs 10 lakh on the attainment of 23 years of age. "The stipend and sum are surely going to benefit the students in their education, and building their career, " he said and went on to talk about another promise- the promise of loans for foreign education. "The students who wanted to study abroad, will not feel that just because their parents are not there, they won't be able to do it," he added while highlighting that the government is there to take care of them, and think about their future."

He took the opportunity to point out that the commission has already come up with a portal called 'Baal Swaraj'. "All the children, who have lost their parents and will be receiving the benefits of this scheme, their information will be updated on the portal from time to time," he informed and further said, "They will also have to be produced before the Child Welfare Committee." For now, the data of over 500 children are to be uploaded, and if more such children contact the government, their data will be uploaded as well, he guaranteed.

He said, "Numerous Commissions, NGOs are looking into the matter, and I don't think any children would be devoid of the benefits due to any functional error."

It is pertinent to mention here that the children who need help under the scheme can call on helpline number-1098, and in case of any other type of help, they can directly drop a mail to NCPCR.

PM CARES for Children Scheme launched

In a key development, PM Modi on Saturday launched a welfare scheme for children who lost their parents due to COVID-19, which goes by the name PM CARES for Children. The decision was taken in a key meeting chaired by PM Modi, where discussions and deliberations took place for a long time on steps to support such children.

As part of the scheme, such children will get a monthly stipend once they turn 18 and a fund of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 23 from PM CARES. Free education will be ensured for them, and they will also get an education loan for higher education & PM CARES will pay interest on the loan. Those under the age of 10 will be given admission to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar. If the child is admitted to a private school, the fees as per the RTE norms will be given from the PM CARES. PM-CARES will also pay for expenditure on uniforms, textbooks, and notebooks.

Several other benefits such as scholarships equivalent to the tuition fees/course fees for undergraduate/ vocational courses as per Government norms will be provided to such children under Central or State Government Schemes.

