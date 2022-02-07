Boost For Vijayan Govt As Kerala Governor Signs Ordinance Clipping Powers Of Lokayukta

In a boost for the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan signed the ordinance to amend the state Lokayukta Act on Monday. This comes even as both Congress and BJP had requested Khan to not give assent to the Kerala Lokayukta (Amendment) Ordinance which seeks to clip the powers of the Lokayukta. The Lokayukta is an Ombudsman who investigates allegations pertaining to corruption in the state government based on the grievances of the public. A day earlier, Vijayan met the Kerala Governor for over an hour after his return to the country and explained the circumstances for promulgating the ordinance.

What is the Lokayukta amendment ordinance?

The aforesaid ordinance amends Section 14 of the Kerala Lokayukta Act, 1999 which empowers the Lokayukta or the Upa-Lokayukta to issue a declaration directing any public servant including the Chief Minister to vacate his post if the complaint against him is proved. The amendment reportedly allows the competent authority i.e the Governor, the Chief Minister, or the government to reject such a declaration after giving an opportunity to be heard. The opposition cried foul over the timing of this move citing the pendency of complaints against Vijayan and state Higher Education Minister R Bindu.

The state government's decision is also perceived as a fallout of the resignation of KT Jaleel as the Higher Education Minister during Vijayan's previous tenure as the CM. This came after the Lokayukta report charged him with "nepotism, abuse of power and favouritism" in giving a government appointment to his second cousin by altering norms and directed him to step down. As per the complaint filed by Muslim League youth leader Muhammad Shafi in 2018, Jaleel's cousin Adeeb was appointed as the general manager in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation by flouting rules.

On April 20, 2021, the division bench of the Kerala High Court comprising Justices PB Suresh Kumar and K Babu dismissed his writ petition against the Lokayukta report. It observed, "The materials indicate that it is based on the facts disclosed in the written statements filed by the State Government as also the petitioner and based on the facts disclosed in the files produced by the Government, that the factual conclusions in the report under Section 12(3) of the Act have been arrived at". The Supreme Court too refused to entertain his plea on October 1, 2021, affirming that the charges clearly show favouritism towards a relative.