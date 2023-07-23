Boosting Presence In China's Backyard, India Gifts Missile Corvette INS Kirpan To Vietnam

India on Saturday gifted the indigenously-built missile corvette INS Kirpan to its strategic partner Vietnam with the ambition of boosting its reach in the South China Sea amid the common concern over China's increasingly aggressive behaviour in the region.

India’s Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar presided over decommissioning followed by the Handing Over Ceremony of INS Kirpan to Vietnam People’s Navy at Cam Ranh, Vietnam. This is the first time that India handed over a fully functional corvette to any friendly foreign country.

"Today's handing-over ceremony symbolises the deep-rooted friendship and strategic partnership between India and Vietnam. What makes this occasion even more significant is the fact that this is the first-ever occasion that India is offering a fully-operational Corvette to any friendly foreign country," Admiral Kumar said in his address at the event.

The transfer of the missile corvette to the Vietnam People's Navy echoes India's G20 vision of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam --- One Earth, One Family, One Future," the Navy chief added.

India and Vietnam, a crucial country of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), have had strong relations militarily in the past and have been working together on military hardware.

INS Kirpan (Image: PIB)

Vietnam, which has territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea region, is important to India. New Delhi has oil exploration projects in the Vietnamese waters in the South China Sea and Beijing's belligerence in the region is posing a threat.

"Today's event serves as a reaffirmation of our commitment to expand and deepen our defence partnership, not only bilaterally but also in the broader multilateral framework," he said.

Admiral Kumar hoped that INS Kirpan would continue to navigate the vast seas "upholding the principles of freedom, justice, and international rules-based order to be the pillar around which a 'force for good' be built".

INS Kirpan is a 'Made in India' Khukri class missile corvette that is equipped with sensors and weapons and has been fully operational in the Indian Navy.

The decision to gift the missile corvette to Vietnam was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in June 2023 during the visit of Vietnam Defence Minister Gen Phan Van Giang.

(With PTI inputs)