Border Dispute: ‘Mizoram Civilians Threatening Us’ Claims Assam Minister Ashok Singhal

Assam Minister Ashok Singhal said on Thursday that civilians from Mizoram have been threatening the people of Assam amidst the ongoing border dispute between the two states. In an interview with ANI, Ashok Singhal said, "In the video footage, Mizoram civilians are threatening us and they are carrying weapons too. So, we have issued an advisory for the people of Assam not to visit Mizoram. If somebody still goes there, we will not take his/her responsibility."

Cachar Guardian Minister Singhal said, "Provocative statements are still being issued from the other side. Further, talks will take place with the mediation of the Union Home Ministry. We have handed over the post to neutral forces but Mizoram has still not withdrawn its personnel from the post.” Ramandeep Kaur, Assam's Cachar Superintendent of Police, said while explaining the situation, "The CRPF is manning the border. Assam police have withdrawn as per directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) but on Mizoram's side, the police are still out there, which is making the situation tense. Assam people should abide by directions and advisory given by the government of Assam." During these confrontations, Assam police released a notification saying all incoming vehicles from Mizoram will be thoroughly checked at all the entry points along the Assam Mizoram border. The decision was taken to check and control the trafficking of illicit drugs.

What is the ongoing dispute?

On July 26, a massive firearm brawl broke out between the forces of the two states as the border dispute between the two states peaked. The gun war resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian. Another injured policeman later succumbed to his injuries as the toll of policemen climbed to six. It is reported that at least 50 other people were injured in the incident. At least six divisions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site and in areas of high tension.The gun battle was a result of the escalated tensions in late June when the Assamese Police took over a region called ‘'Aitlanghnar’ and accused Mizoram of breaching the borders of its territory. Since this incident, there have been multiple clashes between the people and the forces of the two states.