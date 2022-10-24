Border Guards Bangladesh, BSF Engage In Diwali Celebrations At Indo-Bangladesh Border

Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh engaged in Diwali celebrations in Fulbari, India-Bangladesh border, exchanged sweets during the occasion on Monday.

"West Bengal | Border Security Force's (BSF) 176 Battalion exchanged sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Fulbari, India-Bangladesh border near Siliguri, to mark the occasion of #Diwali," ANI tweeted.

BSF 176 Battalion and 18 BGB exchange sweets

Border Security Force 176 Battalion exchanged sweets with 18 Border Guards Bangladesh at the border. Kamal Singh, the Company Commandant of Border Out Posts (BOP) Fulbari of 176 Battalion, Border Security Force, North Bengal frontier, said, "Maintaining good relations with our neighbours is one of India's traditional values. As a part of the Diwali celebrations, Bangladesh was given sweets from our commanders so that India's relationship with Bangladesh would remain strong in the future."

Sharing a similar enthusiasm, High Commission of India in Bangladesh took to Twitter and sent Diwali wishes. "High Commission of India @ihcdhaka wishes everyone a Happy Diwali. May the festival of light bring health, happiness and prosperity for all. @MEAIndia," it tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, ''Let us make this Diwali about lighting the lamp of happiness in the lives of others. Let us make this #IndiaWaliDiwali."

India and Bangladesh have heritage ties

India was the first country to recognise Bangladesh as a separate and independent state and established diplomatic relations with the country immediately after its independence in December 1971. India's links with Bangladesh are economic, social, cultural, and civilisational. India and Bangladesh’s geographical locations complement each other and present an opportunity for both to further develop their economies and connectivity links. There is much that unites the two countries – a shared history and common heritage, linguistic and cultural ties, and passion for music, literature and the arts.

Diwali is celebrated with fervour across India

Diwali is a festival of lights. It symbolises the victory of light over darkness and the victory of good over evil. People worship the Hindu Goddess Lakshmi on this day. Legend has it that Lord Rama came back to his hometown after completing his fourteen years of exile on this day after slaying Sri Lankan king Ravan and rescuing Devi Sita. People light earthen lamps or diyas, make rangolis on this day and exchange sweets.

