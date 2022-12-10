'Border Issues Will Be Solved Soon': Eknath Shinde's Big Claim On Maha-K'taka Row

As the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue simmers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted that border issues with Karnataka will be solved soon.

Addressing the media from Maharashtra's Nagpur, Eknath Shinde said, "Border issues will be solved soon and I have spoken with Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai." The Chief Minister further said the Maharashtra government wants to maintain peace at the border areas.

Speaking on Samruddhi Mahamarg -- an expressway spanning a distance of nearly 520 km and connecting Nagpur with Shirdi in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Phase 1 of Nagpur-Mumbai expressway tomorrow i.e. December 11, Sunday." He further asserted that the Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway will help improve connectivity and benefit a lot of people.

Political conspiracy was afoot to create unrest: Maharashtra Dy CM

On Thursday, December 8, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had alleged that a "political conspiracy" was afoot to create unrest. The BJP leader's remarks during a press briefing came in the wake of MVA's criticism of the state government's handling of the situation.

Reacting to the opposition taking umbrage to an MoU signed between the Maharashtra government and Karnataka Bank, Fadnavis said, "On December 8, 2021, the Karnataka Bank submitted an application to the Maharashtra government. On December 21, 2021, the pact was signed. Who was in the government then?"

"I feel that there is a political conspiracy. Some people have become active in ensuring that there is unrest between the two states. Because I myself spoke to the CM there and the Union Home Minister. Via the Union Home Minister, a discussion with the Karnataka CM has taken place. Both states have decided to ensure that peace is maintained everywhere. These incidents are happening in some places. It seems that there is a political conspiracy behind this," Devendra Fadnavis said.

Samruddhi Mahamarg

On Sunday, December 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Samruddhi Mahamarg. The Prime Minister will visit the states of Maharashtra and Goa on December 11, to inaugurate several infrastructure projects.

On December 4, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis got into the CM’s vehicle to take a test drive along a short stretch of the newly-constructed Mumbai-Nagpur expressway. Estimated to cost Rs 55,000 crore, it’s the second major expressway in Maharashtra after the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

And the moment is here!

Team Maharashtra actually made it happen and we are actually driving on this dream come true #Samruddhi Super Communication Expressway #SamruddhiMahamarg !

We did it, CM ⁦@mieknathshinde⁩ ji 🤝🏼!

We started from #Nagpur this morning towards Shirdi.. pic.twitter.com/JBiIVY9gDb — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 4, 2022

Karnataka-Maharashtra ongoing border row

There has been a long-standing dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over the status of predominantly Marathi-speaking regions such as Belagavi. The present controversy emanated from Basavaraj Bommai's assertion on November 22 that his government was seriously considering the resolution passed by some villages in the Jat taluka of Maharashtra's Sangli district to merge with Karnataka. In a sharp retort, Devendra Fadnavis said no village in his state will be ceded to Karnataka. In response, the Karnataka CM dubbed Fadnavis' statement 'provocative' and staked claim to Kannada-speaking regions of Maharashtra.

Speaking to the media after meeting Karnataka Border and River Formation Commission chairperson and former SC judge Shivaraj Patil on Sunday, Bommai said he will visit Delhi on November 29. The Karnataka CM met senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi to discuss issues related to the border dispute case pending before the Supreme Court.

Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai were scheduled to visit Belagavi on December 3 at the invitation of the MES to hold deliberations on the issue, but they put off their visit as the Karnataka government expressed reservations.