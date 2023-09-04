Border Road Organisation's Lifeline Boost To Jammu’s Remote Villages

In one of the remotest corners of India's vast geographical expanse, in close proximity to the Line of Control (LoC), the Border Road Organization (BRO) has unveiled a new lifeline – an 8.6-kilometer road connecting Thandikasi to the Purna village near Rajouri. This isn't just an average stretch of asphalt; it holds significant importance, especially for the tribal communities inhabiting the nearby villages of Thandi Kassi, Lehran, Dadonni, Nallah, and Pukharni.

According to the BRO, medical facilities are now within easier reach, as ambulances can quickly make their way to hospitals via the new stretch of road. For the young students of Naushera and Rajouri, getting to school has become much easier.

But it's not just about convenience; it's also about livelihoods. Small businesses have sprouted along the roadside, offering new opportunities to the local residents. Labourers who once struggled to find employment now have plenty of options in the neighbouring villages, as per ANI reports.

Tej Singh, the engineer in charge of the BRO sector, shared his perspective, saying, "When this road did not exist, people had to walk 8 to 10 km, and doctors had to endure a lot of difficulties to reach the villages and treat the animals. However, after the development of the road, it has become much easier for doctors to reach them. Local people have cooperated with us significantly."

The people living in these border areas also expressed their gratitude for this transformative development by the BRO. Mushtaq Ahmed, a local resident, echoed this sentiment, saying, "We thank the government and BRO for this; now we can do our work. We have received many benefits under this government. This is a border area, and this road is highly beneficial for our children and for all of us."

In a region so strategically vital and often a point of political contention regarding development, this change bolsters India's commitment towards Jammu and Kashmir. It will also assist the army in maintaining a better logistical posture in the region, undeterred by the previous logistical challenges that hindered its capabilities.

(With PTI inputs)