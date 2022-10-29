Infrastructure Projects Including Shyok Setu Built To Ensure Connectivity In Border States

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 75 infrastructure projects spread across 6 states and union territories on the occassion of 75th Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. This included Shyok Setu in Leh and Ladakh. Singh added that from now on, this river shall not be called 'River of Dead' and instead be called as 'The River of Life". Shyok River is a tributary of the Indus River that flows through Northern Ladakh and enters Gilgit-Baltistan in the Pak-occupied Kashmir. It is known as "River of Death" because the water flow becomes too fast during summers and monsoons to cross the river safely. Rajnath Singh spoke to media news agency ANI after the inauguration of the Shyok Setu and hailed the development of infrastructure at the border, saying that people at the border are India's strategic asset. Border Roads Organisation, who took this painstaking task on its shoulders, tweeted: "A wonder created by BRO in highly challenging terrain in high altitude and sub zero temperature in the Ladakh. Seen in the video is the construction of this wonder, the Shyok Setu, a bridge on Road Durbuk- Shyok- Daulat Beg Oldi inaugurated today by Hon'ble Raksha Mantri".

Strategically important projects constructed by Border Roads Organisation in a short span

The 75 projects include 27 roads, 45 bridges, 2 helipads, and one Carbon Neutral Habitat. 20 projects are in Jammu and Kashmir, 18 in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, five in Uttarakhand, and 14 in the border states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Most of these projects have been completed in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology and the total cost of the entire project was Rs 2,180 crore. Rajnath Singh appreciated BRO for the extraordinary feat and emphasised the government's commitment in providing security to the citizens in border areas. He also stressed on the fact that the main reason for the rise of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir was the lack of infrastructure development adding that now India will wake to a new dawn of peace and prosperity.