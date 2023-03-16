Border Roads Organisation Reopens Strategic Zojila Pass

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Thursday reopened the strategic Zojila pass that acts as a gateway between union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The pass, located at an altitude of 11,650 feet in the greater Himalayan range, was closed for traffic on January 7.

Various mountain passes in high-altitude regions are closed every year due to heavy snowfall.

"The BRO opened strategic Zojila pass on the Greater Himalayan Range on March 16," the defence ministry said.

It said the pass was kept open for traffic till January 6 through relentless snow clearance operations ensuring that it remained closed for only 68 days this year as compared to 73 days last year.

Since the first week of February, the snow clearance operations were undertaken from both sides of the pass located in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh respectively.

"After sustained efforts, the connectivity across Zoji La Pass was initially established on March 11. Thereafter, efforts were made to improve the road conditions to create safe passage of vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

"Likewise, Razdan pass which provides the only road connectivity between the Gurez sector and the Kashmir Valley has also been successfully reopened on March 16 after a gap of just 58 days. Other important passes at Sadhna, Pharkiyan Gali and Zamindar Gali have been kept open throughout the winter season," it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of BRO Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry commended the personnel involved in achieving the "feat".

"Early opening of the Zojila and Razdan passes will facilitate augmentation of supply of essential goods and services for people of Ladakh and Gurez Valley," he said.