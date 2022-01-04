Border Roads Organisation Says 'We Ensured Zoji La Mountain Pass Kept Open Post Dec 31'

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said on Tuesday that it has ensured that the Zoji La mountain pass, which links Ladakh with the rest of the country, is kept open after December 31 for the first time ever.

Last year, the pass was kept open till December 31, the BRO's statement noted. The pass was then opened when the winter season was over.

The BRO said it embarked on the journey to better its own record by reorganising and adding a few more snow clearance detachments and equipment.

"Ladakh administration and the locals lauded the efforts that this additional window reduces the logistic burden on the UT (union territory) administration and helps the local inhabitants to stock additional rations and supplies to brave the impending harsh winters," it mentioned.

In the first three days of 2022, about 178 vehicles have been able to transit through the pass by the collective assistance of the BRO and the police, it noted.

The numbers are considered significant because with the temperatures plummeting to minus 20 degree centigrade, the road is subject to extreme frosting with blizzard-like conditions, which can lead to accidents, it mentioned.

Thus, besides snow clearance, the axis is subjected to maintenance on a daily basis to keep it road worthy, it said.

Image: PTI