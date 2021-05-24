Border Security Force: Braving "Visible" And "Invisible" Enemies At Borders

The deadly second wave of COVID-19 has posed a serious challenge for the entire world, Border Security Force troops deployed along the International Border are facing a double challenge and both threats are entirely different from each other; one from the neighbor Pakistan and the other from Invisible enemy “COVID-19”.

To know how challenging things are, Republic World heads towards Shamka village of RS Pura sector, the village is so far safe from COVID-19 as no case has been reported from the area. The challenge for border Security Forces to keep the “Status Quo '' maintained and for the same BSF, on an almost daily basis, is organizing Awareness Camps for the villages nearby. This is being done to tackle the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in the rural belt of Jammu and Kashmir which is most affected by this wave. BSF Officials on a regular basis are holding camps with prominent persons from that area to spread awareness regarding appropriate COVID-19 appropriate behavior and in case of any emergency, BSF is with them round the clock.

Swarn Singh, a local villager said, “BSF has always been supporting and a great help to us. Today, we were told how we can save our people from COVID-19 by following COVID-19 appropriate behavior. They even help us when we go on fields and they provide us security at homes and at our fields. We have been asked to stay inside as much as we can to save ourselves from this pandemic.”

“They told us that mask and social distancing is important. They also told us in case we need any help be it Ambulance, ration or any other, they will do.”, another villager Shamsher Singh said.

Pakistan cannot be trusted

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 challenge and ongoing Ceasefire agreement, Pakistan cannot be trusted and the same is the reason that guard cannot be lowered at any cost along the International Border. Multiple attempts of cross border firing, weapon dropping, and pushing infiltrators into Indian Territory have happened in the past one-month hinting towards more nefarious designs by Pakistan, by taking advantage of this pandemic. BSF troops are standing tall round the clock, carrying out patrols along IB with all COVID-19 precautions to win over Visible and Invisible enemies.