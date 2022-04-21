Boris Johnson Spins Charkha At Sabarmati Ashram, Pens Special Note In Ashram's Log; Watch

United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, after arriving in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday for his maiden visit to India, visited Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram and paid respects to the Father of the Nation. He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other senior officials.

During his visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, UK PM Boris Johnson tried his hand on the Charkha, or spinning wheel - a symbol of India's revolution led by Mahatma Gandhi. The British PM sat down and was guided to spin the Charkha, which is used for spin yarn from fibres.

#WATCH | Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson visits Sabarmati Ashram, tries his hands on 'charkha' pic.twitter.com/6RTCpyce3k — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

'Immense privilege to come to the Ashram'

Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day visit to India, arrived in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat. He was welcomed by Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other senior officers. A mega roadshow was organised for the UK PM, in which his convoy was welcomed with the sounds of drums, flutes, loud cheers, and carnival puppets. Johnson was seen waving at the jubilant crowd from his car.

After spending some time at the Sabarmati Ashram, UK PM Boris Johnson wrote a message in the visitors' book that it was a privilege to visit the Ashram of Mahatma Gandhi.

“It is an immense privilege to come to the Ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for the better," UK PM Boris Johnson wrote in his message at Sabarmati Ashram's visitors' book.